'Dissent with govt can't be termed seditious': Supreme Court junks plea against Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, on Wednesday (March 3) refused to entertain a PIL against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, observing that the expression of views that are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious.

The apex court dismissed a PIL against Farooq Abdullah for making statements against the scrapping of Article 370. The bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta said the dissent cannot be termed seditious.

The top court's observation came on a plea filed by Rajat Sharma and others through advocate Shiv Sagar Tiwari. The SC also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioners for filing the plea against Abdullah. The plea cited alleged remarks made by Abdullah that he sought the help of China and Pakistan against India on Article 370.

Earlier, the National Conference (NC) had rubbished reports that Farooq Abdullah, during a television interview, said that Article 370 of the Constitution will be restored in the Kashmir Valley with China`s help.

The plea said, "The act of Abdullah is very serious against the interest of the nation therefore he deserves to be removed from the Parliament."

The plea had contended that Abdullah`s statement is anti-national and seditious and the government should be directed to take appropriate action declaring him as undeserving candidate to be a member of Parliament.

The plead added, "For that, if the action of Farooq Abdullah is allowed and he is allowed to continue as member of Parliament, it would amount to approval of all anti-national activities by anyone in India".

(With Agency Inputs)