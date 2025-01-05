Divers Discover 17th-18th Century European Warship Wreck Near Lakshadweep’s Kalpeni Island

A group of divers exploring marine life near Kalpeni Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago stumbled upon what appears to be the wreckage of a European warship from the 17th or 18th century. The discovery, made on Saturday morning, is believed to be the first of its kind in the region, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).

Initial analysis of the shipwreck suggests it may have belonged to one of three European powers—Portugal, the Netherlands, or Britain—active in maritime conflicts during the 17th and 18th centuries. Researchers believe the ship was part of the struggle for control over crucial trade routes between the Middle East and Sri Lanka during this period.

The wreck, located on the western side of Kalpeni Island, featured notable artifacts such as a cannon and an anchor, indicating that it was likely a warship. The ship’s dimensions, estimated to be between 50 and 60 meters in length, and its construction materials—possibly a combination of iron and wood—further support this theory.

"When we spotted the wreck, we initially didn’t realize its significance. But upon discovering a cannon and an anchor, we understood it was a significant find," said a marine explorer leading the group, Satyajeet Mane of Brannadives, speaking to TOI on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Idrees Babu, a scientist at the Department of Science and Technology and a mentor to the diving group, noted that no similar shipwreck had been recorded in the region before. "This discovery opens a window into maritime history. The East India Company started using iron ships in the 17th and 18th centuries, and this wreck could provide valuable insights into that era," Babu said.

He emphasized the need for underwater archaeological studies to uncover more details about the ship and its history. "Until further studies are conducted, it is crucial to protect the site," he added.