'Divine Moment', 'Speechless', 'Tears Of Joy'': How Indians Reacted After Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

A galaxy of distinguished personalities shared their heartfelt reactions at the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya as ''an extraordinary and emotional moment."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
AYODHYA: The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a moment of divine significance as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday.

Awe-Inspiring Rituals Led by PM Modi

In the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple, PM Modi conducted the rituals, creating an atmosphere infused with deep devotion. The ceremony was marked by Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showering flower petals over the temple premises during the unveiling of the idol.

Presence of Distinguished Dignitaries

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath graced the ceremony, chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' along with devotees.

Top Reactions Echoing Emotions

Renowned personalities shared their heartfelt reactions at the auspicious occasion:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

"The consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya is an extraordinary and emotional moment." 

Yogi Adityanath, CM, UP

"The entire country has become 'Rammay'. It seems that we have entered Treta Yug..."

 

 

Hariharan, Noted Singer

"Tears of joy in my eyes... indescribable moment, everyone here is so happy."

 

 

Malini Awasthi, Noted Folk Singer

"Speechless. Dancing and crying tears of joy. What a divine form of Ram Lalla!"

 

 

Anuradha Paudwal, Renowned Bollywood Singer

"No words. When God decides, nobody can stop him from coming..."

 

 

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister

"One-sixth of the world's population resides in India. Whatever happens in India, makes a lasting impact on the world... This is a result of the sacrifice of lakhs of devotees and the faith of crores of them...This is the happiest day of our lives..."

 

 

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor

"The whole world witnessed the ceremony and is celebrating... There are no words to express our happiness. In Tamil also we believe the best government is Ram Rajya. It means the administration goes to the village level... The Pran Pratishtha was indeed a great moment..."

Diverse Attendance In Ayodhya

Over 8,000 guests attended the ceremony, representing various spiritual and religious sects, including tribal communities. Prime Minister Modi addressed the distinguished gathering and interacted with shramjeevis associated with the temple's construction.

Architectural Marvel Of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in traditional Nagara style, stands magnificently with a length of 380 feet, width of 250 feet, and height of 161 feet. It boasts 392 pillars, 44 doors, and intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities.

Rich Features Of The Mandir Complex

The main entrance on the eastern side, accessed by ascending 32 stairs through Singh Dwar, leads to five Mandaps (Halls). Notable features include Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. The historic Well (Sita koop) and the restored ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv at Kuber Tila add to the cultural richness.

Innovative Construction Methods

The Mandir's foundation, crafted with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), gives it the appearance of artificial rock. The absence of iron and the use of traditional indigenous technology showcase the uniqueness of the construction. A 21-foot-high plinth of granite safeguards against ground moisture.

Modern Amenities In Traditional Ambiance

The Mandir complex boasts a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety, and an independent power station, seamlessly blending modern amenities with traditional architecture.

