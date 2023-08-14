Daughter Of A Labourer Who Lost Her Father At A Young Age, Cracked UPSC Twice With Willpower, Became IPS At 21, IAS At 22

Divya Tanwar Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted Civil Services Exam is a cherished goal for countless individuals. Achieving success in this exam is a remarkable feat in itself, and to conquer it twice is even more exceptional. The process demands unwavering diligence and commitment, and IAS Divya Tanwar's journey stands as a true testament to mastering one of the world's most challenging exams.

Divya's was very young when her father left for heavenly abode. Since then, her mother worked as a farm labourer and took care of her household and brought up her children. Divya's house is very small but she prepared by staying there. She did not take any coaching for preparation and achieved his goal with the help of self-study. She used to study for 10 hours daily and never went out of the house. Eating, studying and sleeping, this was his preparation schedule.

In 2021, Divya Tanwar undertook the UPSC examination and achieved success on her inaugural attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 438. At the young age of 21, she demonstrated her mettle by accomplishing this feat. Remarkably, Divya accomplished this feat without relying on coaching assistance, navigating her UPSC journey independently. Her determination persisted as she approached the UPSC CSE once again in 2022, this time at 22 years old, and triumphed with an AIR of 105 in the IAS exam.



From her early days, IAS Divya Tanwar displayed academic brilliance. Hailing from Mahendragarh, she pursued her initial education at local government schools. Her path led her to Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahendragrh, where she further honed her skills. Holding a bachelor's degree in Science, she embarked on her UPSC preparations immediately following her graduation.

Despite challenging financial circumstances within her family, Divya's aspirations found unwavering support from her mother, Babita. Her mother, as the sole caretaker of three siblings, stood by her side throughout the journey.

IAS Divya Tanwar also commands a strong presence on social media, sharing inspirational content with her followers and acquaintances. Presently, the IAS officer boasts a substantial following of over 90k on Instagram.