Diwali 2021: 'Let kids have fun', says Sadhguru on firecracker ban, offers alternate solution

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate on the firecracker ban during Diwali, spiritual guru and the founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru has offered an alternate solution to the air pollution menace while also urging people to 'let kids enjoy the Diwali festivities.'

Ahead of the festival of lights, Sadhguru on Wednesday (November 3, 2021) took to his official Twitter account and said, "I have not lit a cracker in quite a few years. But when I was a child, how much it meant from the month of September, we'll be dreaming of crackers and after Diwali is over, the next one-two months, we will save the crackers and keep on doing it every day."

He offered an alternate solution to all 'those people who are concerned about pollution' and said, "As your sacrifice for the children, so that children can enjoy, adults can stop the crackers. For three days, you walk to your office, don't drive your car. Let children have the fun of bursting crackers."

Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg #Diwali #DontBanCrackers pic.twitter.com/isrSZCQAec — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 3, 2021

The statement comes days after Supreme Court said that there cannot be a complete ban on firecrackers and the mechanism to stop their misuse has to be strengthened. The top court set aside the Calcutta High Court order banning firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a survey by a community social media platform has found out that a majority of people, 2 in 3 households, have no plans to burst crackers this Diwali for several reasons including growing pollution and non-availability of crackers due to ban imposed by authorities. Around 42 per cent of households are in favour of some type of ban on cracker-bursting on Diwali while 53 per cent are not in support of any restrictions, the survey showed.

Many households do not want to burst crackers because they believe crackers cause pollution and many consider it a wasteful spending, it said.

The survey was based on responses from around 28,000 citizens from across 371 districts of the country.

