Diwali 2022: Purchasing, bursting firecrackers in Delhi to be punishable with Rs 200 fine, 6 months in jail

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) announced that purchasing or bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will attract jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the national capital will also be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

Rai informed that 408 teams have been set up to implement the ban.

The Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.

Rai said a public awareness campaign, "Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi", will be launched on October 21. The Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.

The minister said 188 cases of violations have been detected and 2,917 kg firecrackers seized till October 16.

Earlier last month, the city government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.

Delhi's air quality remains poor for fourth day

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Wednesday continued to be in the poor category for the fourth consecutive day and any improvement is unlikely over the next few days. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 241 at 9 am.

At least seven out of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. According to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the transport sector accounted for 18.5 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Early Warning System of the IITM said the air quality was likely to remain in the poor and very poor categories over the next six days.

(With agency inputs)