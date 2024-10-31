Advertisement
Diwali 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Lead Wishes As Nation Celebrates Festival Of Lights

Wishes began to pour in as the nation celebrates Diwali on Thursday.

Oct 31, 2024
Diwali 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Lead Wishes As Nation Celebrates Festival Of Lights (Photo: ANI)

Diwali 2024: As the nation celebrates Diwali on Thursday, leaders across party lines extended their wishes to all the citizens on the festival of lights. The wishes were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. 

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also wished the nation on Diwali and exuded hope that the light of this festival will remove the darkness. "Heartiest greetings of Deepawali to all countrymen. I hope that the light of this festival will remove the darkness from your life and illuminate it with happiness and prosperity," Gandhi said in a post on X.

