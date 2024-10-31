Diwali 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Lead Wishes As Nation Celebrates Festival Of Lights

Diwali 2024: As the nation celebrates Diwali on Thursday, leaders across party lines extended their wishes to all the citizens on the festival of lights. The wishes were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life.

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said in a post on X.

देशवासियों को दीपावली की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी के इस दिव्य उत्सव पर मैं हर किसी के स्वस्थ, सुखमय और सौभाग्यपूर्ण जीवन की कामना करता हूं। मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान श्री गणेश की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2024

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also wished the nation on Diwali and exuded hope that the light of this festival will remove the darkness. "Heartiest greetings of Deepawali to all countrymen. I hope that the light of this festival will remove the darkness from your life and illuminate it with happiness and prosperity," Gandhi said in a post on X.