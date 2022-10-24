Diwali Pahat: 'Like India-Pakistan, we played a MATCH and...', Eknath Shinde MOCKS Uddhav Thackeray

This year, Eknath Shinde Group has organized a 'Diwali Pahat' program in Thane. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended this program today . He gave a good verbal lashing while talking about this. "Like India-Pakistan, we also played a match three-and-a-half months ago and won", he said. He also wished the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

Chief Minister's Remarks

Today we are celebrating the match that India won against Pakistan on Diwali day. If you have seen on TV, just as we won the match yesterday, our 'Shiv Sena of Balasaheb' played and won the same match three-and-a-half months ago. Maharashtra and the whole country saw that match. We have made a small effort to bring people together. So as soon as we came to power, first we give permission to celebrate our traditions, culture, festivals.

Gram Panchayat Election

Eknath Shinde further added, "Frankly speaking, these things are necessary along with development. If a man's mind is happy, he can move forward. A period of transformation has now begun in this state. Everywhere I go today, we get an enthusiastic response. These things also make me feel satisfied and happy. Its results were also seen in the Gram Panchayat elections."