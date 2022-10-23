Diwali tragedy: 2 burnt to death in firecracker shop explosion in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Two persons were burnt to death in a fire that broke out in a firecracker shop in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. when traders were setting up firecracker shops at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhi Nagar area in the city. Three out of 19 shops were completely gutted in the fire, which set off huge explosions sending panic among people in the area. Another shop was partially burnt. According to police, four fire engines immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. MLA Malladi Vishnu and Vijawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata visited the spot.

Visuals of the fire accident in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar in Andhra Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh | Fire broke out in a firecracker stall setup in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar, Vijayawada, today morning. pic.twitter.com/jKJRObHgCw October 23, 2022

Police launch probe into fire accident

Fire and police departments were investigating the reasons for the accident. Police have registered a case and took up an investigation.

Victims were employed at the shop

Both the victims were working in the shop. They were identified as Kashi and Samba, both residents of Vijayawada. They were believed to be asleep when the fire broke out. Six others who were working there ran out to safety.

Residents voice anger over location of firecracker shop

Huge blasts sent panic among residents around the grounds. People ran out of their homes in fear. The residents voiced their anger over authorities allowing firecracker shops close to a petrol bunk.