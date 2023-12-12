Jaipur's royal scion, Diya Kumari, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a strategic position under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. This unexpected move is part of the party's efforts to bring together a dynamic team to lead the state. While Diya Kumari was considered one of the probables for the Chief Minister's post, her name as Sharma's deputy have surprised many.

About Diya Kumari:

Diya Kumari, currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Rajasmand, emerged victorious MLA from Vidhyadhar Nagar in the recent assembly elections, is considered a prominent figure in Rajasthan politics. Speculation was rife that Diya Kumari could be a potential alternative for the Chief Minister's post, given her political stature and the trust she commands.

In the Footsteps of Vasundhara:

Diya Kumari shares a lineage and charisma reminiscent of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Hailing from the royal family of Jaipur, she is the only child of Sawai Bhawani Singh and Rani Padmini Devi. Her grandfather, Maharaja Man Singh II, was the last reigning Maharaja of Jaipur and a notable figure in the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Personal Life:

At 53 years of age, Diya Kumari pursued her education in London and later returned to India to manage the family business. She faced personal challenges in her love life, having married Narendra Singh against her family's initial objections. Eventually, they obtained a mutual divorce in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

Entry into Politics:

Diya Kumari made her foray into politics in 2013 when she contested and won the legislative elections from Sawai Madhopur on the BJP ticket, becoming a Member of the Legislative Assembly. In 2019, she expanded her political reach by winning the parliamentary seat from Rajasmand.

Political Prospects:

Given her political acumen and popularity, Diya Kumari is now positioned as a formidable contender for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan. With the BJP's victory in the recent assembly elections, she is set to play a crucial role in the state's administration as the Deputy Chief Minister.

As Rajasthan anticipates a new era under the leadership of Bhajan Lal Sharma and his team, Diya Kumari's role is expected to bring a blend of experience, dynastic charm, and a commitment to public service to the forefront of the state's political landscape.

