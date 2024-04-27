'DK Shivakumar Or Siddaramaiah Sabotaged Karnataka Lok Sabha Polls Against Congress': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today claimed that either Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Deputy CM DK Shivakumar sabotaged the Lok Sabha elections that will result in the Congress party's defeat. Sarma said that these leaders raised issues which harmed the Congress party's prospects in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I believe, either Mr Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, any one of them has sabotaged the election and scored a self-goal. Otherwise, why else they would talk about Muslim reservations when the people of Karnataka were already angry due to the Neha murder case, angry with the atmosphere of love jihad and the Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast?" asked Sarma during a TV interview. He further said that Congress was very casual about the unfortunate murder of Neha Hiremath and they will pay a price for this.

The former Congress leader, who joined the BJP in 2015, went on to warn Congress against implementing 'Sharia Law' in the country. Sarma said that Congress will neither be able to implement Sharia in India nor snatch people's property. "In Indian culture, we work hard not for ourselves but for the coming generations; they have no right to snatch our property," said Sarma.

Sarma also claimed that due to his decision to conduct a caste census among Muslims, now backward Muslim classes are supporting the BJP. "Due to the demand for caste census, the Muslim vote in Assam got divided 50-50. The backward Muslims are supporting our government because we will conduct a caste census in the Muslim community," said Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has actively been campaigning across the state and has exuded confidence that Assam will vote for the Narendra Modi government once again. The state has a total of 14 seats out of which 10 have already gone to the polls in the first and second phases while the remaining four seats will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.