DK Shivakumar to be sent to Tihar jail, court orders 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Tihar jail on Tuesday in money laundering case. He will be kept in judicial custody for 14 days - till October 1. However, owing to his health conditions, the court ordered that he should be taken to the hospital first and if the doctor says Shivakumar needs to be under medical supervision, he can be admitted, else he can be discharged and taken to Tihar jail.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shivakumar and argued for bail citing his health conditions.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier on Tuesday, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the ED in the case.

A Special CBI Court earlier extended ED's custody of Shivakumar leader till September 17. He was earlier sent to ED custody till September 13.