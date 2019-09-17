close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar to be sent to Tihar jail, court orders 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Tihar jail on Tuesday in money laundering case. He will be kept in judicial custody for 14 days. 

DK Shivakumar to be sent to Tihar jail, court orders 14-day judicial custody
File Photo

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Tihar jail on Tuesday in money laundering case. He will be kept in judicial custody for 14 days - till October 1. However, owing to his health conditions, the court ordered that he should be taken to the hospital first and if the doctor says Shivakumar needs to be under medical supervision, he can be admitted, else he can be discharged and taken to Tihar jail. 

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shivakumar and argued for bail citing his health conditions. 

Live TV

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

Earlier on Tuesday, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the ED in the case. 

A Special CBI Court earlier extended ED's custody of Shivakumar leader till September 17.  He was earlier sent to ED custody till September 13.

Tags:
DK ShivakumarCongress leader DK ShivakumarShivakumar judicial custody
Next
Story

PoK is part of India, expect to have physical jurisdiction over it one day: MEA

Must Watch

PT3M57S

5W1H: PM Modi celebrates 69th birthday