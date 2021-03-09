Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance as seat-sharing talks fail

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) quits AIADMK-BJP alliance a month before Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Without elaborating on the reason for this drift, DMDK leader said that the decision was taken over non-allocation of expected seats or constituencies for the upcoming state polls.

The political temperature of the state is rising as it witnesses numerous political rallies. Few days back, Union home minister Amit Shah, while launching BJP’s door-to-door campaign at Suchindram in Kanyakumari district, exuded confidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

The assembly elections for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be conducted in one phase on April 6. The counting of votes is slated for May 2.

Meanwhile, the opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has finalised seat sharing deal with its allies. The DMK will be fighting the upcoming state assembly elections with Congress, CPI, CPI (M), MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK.

