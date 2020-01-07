DMK legislators, MK Stalin walk out of Tamil Nadu Assembly over Citizenship law

Chennai: DMK legislators on Tuesday staged a walkout of Tamil Nadu Assembly over the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) as Speaker did not allow M K Stalin to raise the issue in the house. The DMK chief earlier submitted a resolution against the CAA saying the country is burning, therefore, he should be allowed to take up the issue.

The Speaker, however, told Stalin, "I am considering the resolution that you have submitted. I would take prompt action at the right time."

Addressing media persons, Stalin said, "I had sent a letter to the TN assembly secretary to move a resolution against CAA, and till today there has not been any clarity whether it will be taken up or not. I asked the Speaker regarding this issue."

"Since only two more days are left in the session, it seems this is not going to be taken up by the house," Stalin said. He further said that it is not just Tamil Nadu, but protests and deaths on this issue are being witnessed across the country as it is a burning issue.

"The Speaker has not given us permission to discuss the issue. This is being opposed in Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jharkhand. Even the BJP has opposed it in Assam, Stalin said, adding "the political parties which supported CAA in Parliament have also announced that they will not implement it in their respective states."

"We want to give a strong message that we too don’t support it. The AIADMK in the state is not taking any step, as it is working for the BJP in the Centre, hence, we have walked out of the assembly today," Stalin added.

Notably, DMK MLAs also staged a walkout during Governor's address on Monday.