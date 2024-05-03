DMRL DRDO Jobs 2024: Vacancy For Apprentice Posts Released Here, Applications Invited Till May 31

New Delhi: The Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), a constituent of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has announced a multitude of vacancies for aspiring individuals. Online applications are now being accepted for Apprentice Posts across various trades such as fitter, turner, machinist, welder, computer operator, and programming assistant. Interested candidates can access the application form on the official website, apprenticeshipindia.org. For comprehensive details regarding this recruitment opportunity, continue reading below.

Application Deadline:

The application process for DMRL DRDO Apprentice 2024 is currently underway and will continue until May 31, 2024. The organization has furnished a detailed schedule for online applications on its official website. Prior to initiating the application process, ensure to review all pertinent information available.

Recruitment Overview:

Through this recruitment initiative, DMRL DRDO aims to fill a total of 127 apprentice positions spanning various trades, as outlined below:

Fitter - 20 Posts

Turner - 8 Posts

Machinist - 16 Posts

Welder - 4Posts

Electrician - 12 Posts

Electronics - 4 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant - 60 Posts

Carpenter - 2 Posts

Book Binder - 1 Post

Educational Criteria:

Candidates interested in applying for Apprentice posts under DMRL DRDO Recruitment must possess an ITI qualification in the respective trade. As per the notification, only individuals who have successfully completed the ITI qualifying examination from NCVT and SCVT as regular candidates are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

Application Process:

To apply online for these positions, candidates should adhere to the following guidelines:

Visit the official website, apprenticeshipindia.org.

Locate and click on the "DMRL DRDO Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

Complete all required fields with accurate information.

Review the application form meticulously before submission.

Upload all necessary documents as specified.

Download the filled application form and retain a printed copy for future reference.

By following these steps, eligible candidates can successfully apply for the Apprentice positions offered by DMRL DRDO.