A massive controversy has erupted in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, over a series of posters put up by the Bajrang Dal, urging people to buy Diwali goods only from Hindus. The posters, which have been installed at major intersections, including the busy Karod Chowk, read: "Apna Tyohar, Apnon Se Hi Vyavhar" (Celebrate your festival with your own people).

The poster further states, "Buy Diwali goods from those who can celebrate Diwali with your purchase." The Bajrang Dal claims that the initiative aims to promote economic self-reliance within the Hindu community and prevent alleged "thook jihad" (spitting jihad), "land jihad," and "love jihad."

In today's episode of DNA news show, Zee News' Anant Tyagi analysed the contentious posters put up by Bajrang Dal in Bhopal, urging Hindus to shop exclusively from fellow Hindus this Diwali.

Our ground report takes you to Karod Chowk in Bhopal, where these posters are hard to miss. We spoke directly with Bajrang Dal leaders to understand their rationale. According to them, the posters aim to combat alleged “spit jihad,” “land jihad,” and “love jihad.” They claim that these posters are a necessary measure to protect Hindu interests.

When questioned by Zee News, Bajrang Dal leaders revealed that the poster was also a response to alleged appeals made by the Muslim community during Eid, urging people to buy goods only from Muslims.

This raises questions about the true intent behind the Diwali posters. Is it a response to the alleged Eid campaign, or is it an attempt to enforce economic segregation?

