DNA: Analysing Dual Life Of 'Bhole Baba' Narayan Sakar Hari - From Constable To Controversy

Bhole Baba: Surajpal, who later became known as Narayan Sakar Hari, has a history marked by a mix of spirituality and controversy. From his early days as a UP police constable, his journey took a dramatic turn when he ventured into the world of spiritual leadership, only to be plagued by serious criminal allegations. He has been accused of sexual harassment, land encroachment, and promoting superstition. Sakar Hari's story is one of a law enforcer turned spiritual figure, whose actions have repeatedly drawn the attention of law enforcement and the public. This narrative explores the multifaceted persona of Sakar Hari, highlighting the stark contrast between his spiritual claims and the criminal charges that have shadowed his life. In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analyses the criminal part of Sakar Hari's spiritual journey.

Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, has 5 cases against him. Out of these, 4 are registered in Agra, Etawah, Kasganj, and Farrukhabad in UP. One case is registered in Dausa, Rajasthan. These cases are related to sexual harassment, hypocrisy, and land encroachment.

The first page of Baba Narayan Sakar Hari's crime diary was written when he was just Surajpal. In 1997, Surajpal was posted in Etawah while working for the LIU. Here, he was accused of molesting a girl. In this case, Surajpal was suspended from his job and had to stay in Etawah jail for several months.

After being released from jail, Surajpal went to court and got his job reinstated. Later, he took VRS himself. After returning to his village, Surajpal faced a second case after becoming a baba, conducting satsangs, and showing miracles.

The second case was registered in 2000 in Shahganj, Agra. He claimed to have revived a dead girl, which turned out to be a false claim. Bhole Baba had to go to jail for the second time on charges of superstition and hypocrisy. However, later, all 7 accused, including him, were released.

Sakar Hari has two cases of illegal land encroachment in Kasganj and Kanpur. He constructed ashrams on several bighas of these lands. Sakar Hari also has a case of endangering the lives of common people. During the COVID wave, Sakar Hari conducted a satsang in Farrukhabad, UP, gathering a crowd of 50,000 people.

This means that this incarnation of superstition and hypocrisy has had its fair share of controversies. This time, the matter is serious because more than a hundred people lost their lives in the superstitious satsang.