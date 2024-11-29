DNA: Analysing Escalating Radical Attacks On Hindus And ISKCON In Bangladesh

Hindus in Bangladesh are no longer fighting just for food or employment—they are fighting for their very survival. Hindus are increasingly becoming targets of extremists, and these radicals are openly calling for the mass killing of Hindus. Their goal is clear: erase every trace of Hindus from Bangladesh. As part of this plan, there has been a demand to declare ISKCON a terrorist organization. Radical groups even took this issue to court. While the Dhaka High Court rejected the demand to ban ISKCON, the threat to both ISKCON and the three crore Hindus of Bangladesh remains unresolved.

In today's DNA, Zee News’ continued its ongoing campaign for the Hindus of Bangladesh and analysed how a radical conspiracy against ISKCON in Bangladesh has failed. There have been direct calls to declare ISKCON a terrorist group, and radical speeches have been delivered calling for the skinning of ISKCON priests.

Although the court has ruled against declaring ISKCON a terrorist organization, the radicals are determined to erase ISKCON from Bangladesh completely. This is evident from the situation in Shibchar, where a mob forced the closure of an ISKCON temple, removed its signboard, and all this happened with the support of the Bangladeshi police and army—who have been complicit in bowing down to the demands of these extremists.

Radical organizations in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Yunus government, are working tirelessly to suppress the voices of Hindus. First, a false sedition case was filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das, an ISKCON leader.

Then, ISKCON supporters were falsely accused of involvement in the murder of a lawyer. Now, there are attempts to declare ISKCON a terrorist organization. This entire sequence of events is part of a well-orchestrated conspiracy.

Media reports reveal that a mob of extremists in Kishoreganj, Bangladesh, brutally murdered a Hindu family of four. The mob killed a Hindu couple and their two young children in cold blood. Thirty-two-year-old Johnny Biswas was hanged. His wife was beheaded, and the two children were suffocated to death. This is the grim reality for Hindus in Bangladesh—a reality where extremists are determined to wipe out every Hindu.

Watch full episode for a detailed analysis: