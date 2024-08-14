DNA: Analysing Mystery Around Alleged Theft Of Decorative Lights Near Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

In a shocking development from Ayodhya, often referred to as the city of Lord Ram, a series of thefts has raised eyebrows and sparked debates. In today's DNA, we analyse the mystery around alleged theft of decorative lights in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh government had recently made extensive efforts to illuminate Ayodhya, especially along the routes leading to the newly constructed Ram Temple. These routes, known as Ram Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Bhakti Path, were adorned with high-tech decorative and projector lights to ensure that the city remains brightly lit at night.

However, this glow seems to have been dimmed by an act of great misdeed. According to the companies responsible for installing these lights—Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles—a significant number of these lights have been stolen. An online FIR has been lodged, detailing the extent of the theft.

The FIR claims that out of the 6,400 bamboo lights installed along Ram Path, a staggering 3,800 have been stolen. Similarly, on Bhakti Path, 36 out of 96 projector lights have gone missing. The last inspection, conducted on March 19, reported that all lights were in place. However, by May, it was discovered that more than half of the lights had disappeared. The stolen lights are valued at over ₹50 lakh.

As news of the theft spread, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to social media platform X to express his concerns, hinting at the state of law and order under the current BJP government. He wrote, “In Ayodhya, thieves have turned off the law and order lights. The public was already saying, the pole stands without electricity. BJP government means darkness everywhere. Ayodhya says, we don’t want BJP anymore.”

This incident has become a matter of embarrassment for the Ayodhya police, especially given that Ayodhya is now a high-security zone with constant police presence on Bhakti Path and Ram Path. The question arises: how could so many lights be stolen under such tight security?

When questioned, the Ayodhya Police Commissioner confidently stated that no lights had been stolen. This statement, however, raises further questions, particularly why an FIR was filed if no theft occurred. To get to the bottom of the matter, a Zee News team conducted a reality check on Ram Path. Despite the theft allegations, decorative lights were still found illuminating the path, aligning with the police’s assertion that no lights were stolen.

There is reason to doubt the theft theory. Previously, a ₹30 crore scam related to the procurement of decorative lights in the Ayodhya Development Authority was uncovered. Additionally, the issue of poor quality decorative lights worth ₹74 crore had been raised in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. The corporation also alleged that the companies installing the lights had not completed their work as per the agreed numbers. Given these past controversies, suspicion arises whether the lights were actually stolen or if there is another scam at play. The truth behind this mystery remains uncertain, leaving Ayodhya in a state of intrigue.