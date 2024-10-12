DNA: Analysing Political Drama Between Akhilesh, Yogi Over Tribute To JP On His Jayanti

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's plans to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) were foiled by the Uttar Pradesh government. The state administration cited security concerns and ongoing construction at the site. In today's episode of news show DNA, Zee News' analysed political drama surrounding the news about Akhilesh Yadav’s insistence on paying tribute at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC).

The SP leader was determined to visit JPNIC to honor Narayan's birthday, but the authorities blocked his entry. The main entrance was sealed with tin sheds, and barricades were set up outside Yadav's residence. Yadav questioned the government's motives, saying, "What is the government hiding? Why are they stopping us from paying tribute to a great leader?"

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) stated that JPNIC was a construction site with potential health hazards due to rain and insects. However, critics argue that this was a mere pretext to prevent Yadav from turning the event into a political rally.

JPNIC, built during the SP regime in 2016 at a cost of ₹864 crores, has been a contentious issue. The Yogi Adityanath government halted construction in 2017, citing corruption allegations. Cabinet Minister Jayveer Singh accused the SP of attempting to disrupt peace in the state. "Akhilesh Yadav wants to create unrest," he said.

The standoff culminated in Yadav paying tribute to Narayan's statue outside his residence. He criticized the government, saying, "If they truly understood Jayaprakash Narayan's contributions, they wouldn't have stopped us."

The incident has sparked debate on the politics behind the government's decision. Will this move benefit the ruling party, or has it handed the opposition a rallying cry?