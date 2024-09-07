Advertisement
DNA: Analysing Rising Insecurity For Hindus In Bangladesh After Youth Brutally Attacked In Police Station

Today's DNA analysed the rising insecurity faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 12:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
DNA: Analysing Rising Insecurity For Hindus In Bangladesh After Youth Brutally Attacked In Police Station

After Sheikh Hasina resigned as a Prime Minister of Bangladesh, extremist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami have become active, continuously targeting Hindus. Recently, in the Khulna district of Bangladesh, a Hindu youth named Utsav Mandal was brutally attacked by extremists inside a police station, where both officers and police personnel were present. 

In today's DNA, the Zee news anchor analysed the rising insecurity faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Muslim community members had brought Utsav to the police station to seek a settlement but trusting them proved costly for Utsav. The attack on him highlights the growing insecurity faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

Utsav and his family received threats after a Muslim youth repeatedly made offensive remarks about Hinduism. In response, Utsav made a comment on Islam, which was not liked by local Muslims.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Mohammad Yunus, stated in one of the interviews that Hindus are safe in Bangladesh and that reports of attacks are being exaggerated.

