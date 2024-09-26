DNA: Analysing The Support Of QR Codes For Waqf Feedback

The central government has introduced a bill aimed at curbing excesses associated with Waqf which resulted the significant debate. The bill has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for modifications, with public opinion actively demanded.

There was a campaign to send feedback on the bill, various Muslim organizations launched a campaign that included issuing QR codes for submissions. The religious leaders urged people to scan the QR code and send emails, while announcements were made also in neighbourhoods and proclamations were made from Eidgahs.

Meanwhile, Hindu organizations also launched a similar QR campaign. As a result, around 1.25 crore emails reached the JPC. However, now JPC member Nishikant Dubey has raised questions about this.

Feedback may be submitted through AI, raising concerns about a potential conspiracy to conduct an international feedback campaign. Additionally, there are suspicions regarding an international plot aimed at disrupting the prevailing atmosphere.