DNA Analysis Of Fanatic Thinking Of Pakistani Players

The Cricket World Cup is underway. Pakistan's performance in this World Cup has been subpar, much like that of a smaller team. The Pakistani team has played 9 matches in the World Cup, winning only 4 of them. Since their poor performance, there has been scrutiny of the Pakistani team in their country. You might recognize former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. Abdul Razzaq was a player in the Pakistani team known not just for his fast bowling but also for his good batting. However, whether Pakistani players are playing in the team or have retired from cricket, they always propagate Islam. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the fanatic thiking of Pakistani cricket players.

When wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, playing for the Pakistan team, was seen offering prayers on the ground after good batting, former Pakistani cricketers were pleased to witness a Pakistani Muslim praying amidst Hindus in India. They saw it as an accomplishment.

Watch The Full DNA Episode Here

Recently, Abdul Razzaq made remarks during a cricket show that displayed a glimpse of his radical Islamic views. His comments have shown the world of cricket fans his extremist side. Abdul Razzaq was speaking about the intentions of the Pakistani team, but during his speech, he made inappropriate comments referring to Indian actress Aishwarya Rai.

It's not just about Aishwarya Rai. They could have taken the name of any other actress from the Pakistani film industry. However, they mentioned an Indian actress's name. By taking Aishwarya Rai's name, they wanted to insult Indians. The interpretation of their statement is being inferred as suggesting that thinking about having children with good character and virtues by marrying a Hindu woman is not possible.

Apart from Abdul Razzaq's strict Islamic thinking, there is nothing else. After this statement, there has been an uproar not just in India but also in Pakistan. The extremism among Pakistani players is less visible when they are in the team. However, after retirement, some cricketers become full-time propagators of Islam. For example, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Mohammad Yousuf are Pakistani players who have been accused of propagating Islam in front of other players.