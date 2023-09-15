After the Anantnag shootout, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police's joint operation has been going on for over 65 hours to eliminate the terrorists. This operation will continue until the terrorists are neutralized. The army has also deployed high-tech drones to trace the terrorists. Be it day or night, the security forces have vowed to kill these terrorists and the combing operation is not going to end before that. These cowardly terrorists had deceitfully attacked the brave sons of the country on 13th September. In today's DNA analysis, Sourabh Raj Jain explained why it's taking so long for the security forces to eliminate the terrorists:

Why Is The Operation Taking So Long?

It is noteworthy that the area where terrorists are hiding is a dense forest. This terrain is very challenging. According to SP Vaidya, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are facing difficulties in this operation because it is a dense forest area and the operation is being conducted to ensure that there are no more casualties among the security forces during the operation. Let us tell you that this area is called Pir Panjal Hills. The mountains here are considered a haven for terrorists. The mountains of Pir Panjal are 13,000 feet high. It rains a lot in this area. There are many natural cave like structures that serve as a hideout for terrorists. The army is scanning these mountains and forests very minutely and is leaving no chance for the terrorists to escape.

Terrorists Changed Their Strategy

Now let us tell you why the security forces have suffered a huge loss due to the terror attack. According to experts, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have changed the method of terrorist activities. They hide in forest areas and attack like guerrilla warfare and then hide in the forest again. Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP Vaidya, said that thousands of terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation All Out since 2017. Hence, terrorists and Pakistan intelligence agencies are carrying out terrorist incidents by adopting different methods.

Pakistan Clarifies, Fears Surgical Strike

Pakistan probably also thinks that it can re-establish terror in the valley. But Pakistan should understand well that their plans will never succeed. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, that they are trying to independently verify the authenticity of the claim made by India that Islamabad is behind the terror attack. Islamabad alleged that India has a habit of dragging Pakistan into its domestic politics and Pakistan would not be surprised if India does so again.

Pakistan Will Get Befitting Reply: Modi Govt

The revenge for the Anantnag encounter will not be completed until the final status of the terrorists is not known. However, the Modi government has made it clear that Pakistan will get a befitting reply for its cowardly act. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that this is a very sad incident and a befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators. His statement has increased fear of another surgical strike in Pakistan. As soon as the statement came from Delhi, there was panic in Islamabad. After the Anantnag incident, there was a fear of surgical strikes in Pakistan.