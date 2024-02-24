NEW DELHI: In recent weeks, a political upheaval has been unfolding in a village in West Bengal. Sandeshkhali has become the epicentre of the country's politics at the moment, with women accusing TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of sexual harassment. Shahjahan Sheikh, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister, is at the centre of this controversy. Just over two months ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attempted a raid on Shahjahan Sheikh's premises but faced a significant backlash. The main accused in the Sandeshkhali case, Shahjahan Sheikh, is linked to a scandal in Bengal that has put the Mamata government under scrutiny. Tonight on DNA, we will delve into a comprehensive analysis of the Sandeshkhali case.

Sandeshkhali is situated in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. For the people here, a district-level leader of the Trinamool Congress is their de facto ruler, namely Shahjahan Sheikh.

The extent of Shahjahan Sheikh's influence within the TMC will not be evident from his position alone; he is merely a district-level leader. However, his name resonates throughout the region. Shahjahan Sheikh is only referred to as 'Dada' (elder brother) there. In West Bengal, 'Dada' typically means a respected elder brother, but given the seriousness of the allegations against Shahjahan Sheikh, it seems he's not just the local 'Dada' but rather a local strongman.

Since February 8th, women in Sandeshkhali have been protesting against Shahjahan Sheikh, yet he remains elusive from police custody. Eighteen individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar. While police action suggested seriousness, the main accused remains at large, raising questions about Shahjahan Sheikh's connections within the police force.

The question arises: what makes the main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh, evade police custody? It's crucial to note Shahjahan Sheikh's strong grip on the TMC.

He's accused of land grabbing and subsequent selling under the TMC regime. Given the tribal connection in Sandeshkhali, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has visited the area, demanding reports from the Bengal police and chief secretary within three days. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team has also visited Sandeshkhali, seeking action against the accused.

Politics is intensifying in this case. Opposition parties in West Bengal are being barred from entering Sandeshkhali, including the BJP. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Sandeshkhali on March 1, 2, and 6, to meet with the affected women. This elevates the Sandeshkhali case to a national political issue.

The scenes in Sandeshkhali reflect the anger of local people, who see Shahjahan Sheikh as the main villain. Thus, resentment against Shahjahan Sheikh, who holds a strong position in the TMC, is escalating.

Today, enraged residents of Sandeshkhali gathered at the home of TMC leader Ajit Maity, resulting in violence and thrashing. Somehow, Ajit Maity managed to escape and hide in his house. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on March 6, where he may meet with the affected women in Sandeshkhali.

One thing to ponder is why a senior TMC leader like Shahjahan Sheikh remains at large despite allegations of sexual harassment. There could be two reasons behind this: either he enjoys the protection of higher-ups within the party, or he's involved in a case where his arrest is not deemed necessary. The question remains: why is Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest being delayed?

The question remains: why is Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest being delayed?