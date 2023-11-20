DNA Analysis Of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Mission

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the rescue operation of the 41 workers stuck in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand. These workers have been trapped in the tunnel for a full 9 days. Despite several attempts, they have not been able to be brought out of the tunnel. The plans for the rescue have been changing continuously, and the deadline for the workers to be rescued has been extended, causing increased worry for the families of those trapped inside the tunnel.

So far, three plans of the rescue team have failed. Therefore, now work has begun on a simultaneous six-action plan for the rescue. This not only raises hopes for the workers to come out of the tunnel soon but also accelerates the rescue operation. Work has started on these six plans simultaneously.

The rescue operation, which is being conducted on a large scale, involves essential machinery being brought near the Silkyara Tunnel. To gauge the magnitude of this rescue operation, consider that more than half a dozen agencies are involved, including the assistance of foreign tunnel experts.

While there are hopes of the workers being brought out, it's been a considerable time since they got trapped in the tunnel. The provisions provided to the workers in terms of food and water so far are inadequate. As time progresses, there's concern among experts that the health of the workers may deteriorate. News also surfaced that the condition of two workers is not good.

Though the rescue team remains hopeful, the worry for the families of the workers stuck outside the tunnel is increasing with time.