DNA Analysis: Signs Of Third World War As Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies

The Israel-Hamas war has entered the 11th day with thousands of casualties on both sides. While Israeli Defence Forces have surrounded the Gaza Strip with tanks and ammunition, American President Joe Biden will reach Tel Aviv tomorrow to extend the United State's support to Israel. On the other hand, Iran has warned of preemptive action against Israel asking Jerusalem to stop attacking Gaza. In today's DNA analysis, Sourabh Raaj Jain takes you to the signs of world war that have started coming out now. The genesis of this analysis is the three ongoing wars - Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas and Armenia-Azerbaijan.



While Lebanon-based militant organisation Hezbollah has already opened a front against Israel, the US has deployed its naval ships in the Mediterranean Sea and is likely to send 2,000 soldiers to help Israel fight Hamas. Tomorrow, King Abdullah of Jordan will host a four-way summit in Amman with US President Joe Biden, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the "dangerous" repercussions of the war in Gaza for the region.

Zee News team is continuously reporting from the war zone. In today's DNA, we have taken you to those places in Israel where no Indian news channel has reached till now. The places where Hamas terrorists targeted the most people on October 7 included Kibbutz Berry, Sderot and Nova Festival.



On the other hand, there is destruction all around in Gaza. Thousands of people have been killed and lakhs have been displaced. It is easy to blame Israel for this destruction of Gaza but Hamas is more responsible for this misfortune of Gaza than Israel. Hamas is hiding under the guise of innocent citizens of Gaza, and carries out terrorist attacks on Israel which leads to the death of innocents. It also tries to blame Israel in front of the world even though everyone knows that all this is done by Hamas.