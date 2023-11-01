DNA Analysis: Why Central Government Wants To Mount Secrecy Around Electoral Bonds?

An honest person never attempts to hide the truth. They have no fear of people knowing the truth. But if someone tries to conceal the truth, it is common to doubt their intentions. After all, there's an old saying that there's always a bit of darkness in everything. The same thing is happening with electoral bonds. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the central government's affidavit and controversies surrounding the instrument to fund the political parties.

Today's discussion in the DNA revolved around the Central government's affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the funding received by political parties through electoral bonds. The government stated that it is not necessary to disclose information about the contributions received by political parties to citizens, and this is not a fundamental right of the citizens.

In essence, the citizens of the country have the right to choose their leaders. They have the right to support a political party and the right to form a government by supporting that party. Not only that, but they also have the right to know about the criminal records of their leaders. However, when political parties collect funds in various ways as donations, the common citizens do not have the right to know the source of these funds. Why it is not necessary to know who is funding political parties and how much, remains a pertinent question.

The question is: Are voters or common citizens only meant to elect a government and place political party leaders in power by casting their valuable votes? Is it not important to know which party received donations from which industrialist and thereby gained power? Will all the surveillance and scrutiny only be imposed on the common man?

When it comes to political funding, parties, even governments, want to conceal everything. The governments demand an account of every penny earned by the common people, but no one wants to account for the funding received by political parties.