Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802213https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-decoding-islamic-radical-preacher-zakir-naiks-agenda-in-pakistan-2802213.html
NewsIndia
ZAKIR NAIK

DNA: Decoding Islamic Radical Preacher Zakir Naik's Agenda In Pakistan

In today's DNA news show, Zee News decoded Islamic radical preacher Zakir Naik's agenda in Pakistan.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA: Decoding Islamic Radical Preacher Zakir Naik's Agenda In Pakistan

Pakistan's recent welcome of India's most wanted, Zakir Naik, has raised eyebrows worldwide. Naik, known for his radical views, was greeted with a red carpet and met with top officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, Naik's true intentions were revealed during a visit to an orphanage, where he stated that girls as young as those present were eligible for marriage, defying Pakistan's legal marriage age of 18.

In today's DNA news show, Zee News decoded Islamic radical preacher Zakir Naik's agenda in Pakistan.

Experts warn that Naik's presence fuels extremism, contradicting Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism. The country has witnessed a surge in terror attacks, with 328 incidents in 2024, resulting in 722 deaths and 615 injuries.

Locals express frustration with the government's inaction, saying, "Pakistan is shooting itself in the foot by promoting radicalism."

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's words resonate: "If you nurture snakes in your backyard, don't expect them not to bite you." Pakistan's embrace of extremism may have dire consequences.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK