DNA: Decoding Islamic Radical Preacher Zakir Naik's Agenda In Pakistan
In today's DNA news show, Zee News decoded Islamic radical preacher Zakir Naik's agenda in Pakistan.
Pakistan's recent welcome of India's most wanted, Zakir Naik, has raised eyebrows worldwide. Naik, known for his radical views, was greeted with a red carpet and met with top officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, Naik's true intentions were revealed during a visit to an orphanage, where he stated that girls as young as those present were eligible for marriage, defying Pakistan's legal marriage age of 18.
Experts warn that Naik's presence fuels extremism, contradicting Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism. The country has witnessed a surge in terror attacks, with 328 incidents in 2024, resulting in 722 deaths and 615 injuries.
Locals express frustration with the government's inaction, saying, "Pakistan is shooting itself in the foot by promoting radicalism."
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's words resonate: "If you nurture snakes in your backyard, don't expect them not to bite you." Pakistan's embrace of extremism may have dire consequences.
