DNA: Distrust Deliberately Spread? Analysing SC's Remarks On Tirupati Prasad Row

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
DNA: Distrust Deliberately Spread? Analysing SC's Remarks On Tirupati Prasad Row

The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions over the Andhra Pradesh government's allegations that the famous Tirupati temple's prasad (offering) contains animal fat-based ghee. The court's observations come after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's claims sparked widespread outrage and mistrust among devotees.

In today's DNA news show, anchor Anant Tyagi analysed whether distrust on Tirupati temple's prasadam (offerings) was spread deliberately. The apex court's observations come after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's claims sparked widespread outrage and mistrust among devotees.

The Supreme Court called for a hearing regarding the claims made about the prasadam, which led to scrutiny of both the Andhra Pradesh government and the Tirupati temple administration. The court asked, “Do you have any evidence to support your conclusion that contaminated ghee was used in the laddus?”

The court noted that despite laboratory reports, there's no conclusive proof that the tainted ghee was used in making the prasad. The Andhra government admitted that they have no solid evidence to support their claims.

This exchange revealed two key points: no evidence confirmed that the ghee tested in the lab was used in the preparation of the prasadam, and there had been no investigation conducted on the prasadam itself to ascertain whether it contained animal fat.

As the hearing unfolded, the court posed questions on Naidu's decision to make public statements about the alleged contamination without solid proof, potentially hurting religious sentiments. "A chief minister should not make comments that hurt the religious sentiments of millions," the court observed.

The court's inquiry raised critical questions about whether Naidu intentionally harmed the faith of millions for political gain. Critics also allege that Naidu's statements were politically motivated, aiming to tarnish the previous government's image. The Supreme Court's observations have added fuel to these claims.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had earlier denied using adulterated ghee in the prasad. The lab reports, which sparked the controversy, were not related to the actual prasad, the TTD clarified.

Watch tonight's episode of DNA news show here for a detailed analysis:

