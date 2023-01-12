DNA Exclusive: Can Joshimath still be saved? An Analysis

New Delhi: The holy town of Joshimath is taking its final breath as the catastrophic land sunsidence tragedy is worsening with each passing day. The Uttarakhand government is entirely focused on evacuating the families instead of saving Joshimath. So far, 723 houses have developed cracks due to land subsidence in Joshimath. Out of these, 81 houses have been declared dangerous and their walls have been marked with a red cross. Even the roads have caved in at many places and water is continuously gushing from under the ground. The Uttarakhand government was forced to take back the decision of bulldozing two hotels after agitated locals continued to sit on dharna and refused to allow authorities to raze the hotels. They are demanding compensation along the lines of what was offered to those displaced by the Badrinath renovation master plan.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the worsening situation of Joshimath lank sinking and the failure of government in saving the holy town.

The Uttarakhand government has decided that no house will be demolished in Joshimath. Only two hotels will be demolished, that too manually without using bulldozers. It has has announced an interim relief of Rs 1.5 lakh to affected families affected by land subsidence in Joshimath but people are in no mood to trust the promises of the government.

According to officials, cracks have appeared in 723 buildings in the town and so far 145 families have been shifted to safer locations.'

Surprisingly, scientists and experts in Joshimath are yet to find the source of water pouring out of the mountain but the locals know the real reasons which the government is not ready to accept. Joshimath is paying the price for the development projects. The truth is bitter, but the truth is that Joshimath will not survive anymore and efforts are being made to avoid the anger of the people.

