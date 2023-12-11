DNA Analysis: In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analyzed the Supreme Court's order related to Article 370. The Supreme Court closed the chapter on the debate about abolishing Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir today. The court accepted the Central Government's decision to remove Article 370 and upheld it. This decision comes 4 years, 4 months, and 6 days after the removal of Article 370. The Supreme Court stated that Article 370 was a temporary provision, confirming that Jammu and Kashmir are integral to India. The court emphasized that all provisions of the Indian Constitution can be applied in Jammu and Kashmir. There were 23 petitions challenging the government's decision, and a bench of 5 judges heard these cases simultaneously.

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, stated during the verdict that not every decision made by the Central Government can be questioned in court. He emphasized that challenging every decision could lead to chaos, and court intervention should only occur if a decision causes significant issues.

The Supreme Court's decision to remove Article 370 has evoked mixed reactions across the country. Some places are celebrating the decision, while others are upset. Prime Minister Modi called the Supreme Court's decision historic, stating that it upholds the Parliament's decision from August 5, 2019. He expressed hope, progress, and unity for the people of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, saying that the court has strengthened the core principle of unity.

Today, many parts of the country celebrated after the Supreme Court made a decision. The Supreme Court's decision should end the debate on Article 370. However, this doesn't seem to be the case because, while some people are happy, many feel disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision.