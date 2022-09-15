DNA Exclusive: A look at the historic reintroduction of Cheetah in India after 75 years

New Delhi: Cheetah is the world's fastest hunter that attacks its prey at a speed of about 100 kilometres per hour. These fast hunters, which existed in India once, were declared extinct in the year 1952. The Indian government is reintroducing the big cat in the country after 75 years of its extinction. It is bringing eight African cheetahs from Namibia, a country that is over 8000 km away. The plan at present is that a civilian plane will bring the Cheetahs to Jaipur from where the Indian Air Force`s Chinook helicopters will fly them to the Kuno National Park. Prime Minister Modi will release them into quarantine enclosures the same day as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyze the historic reintroduction of Cheetah in India after 75 years.

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh was chosen as the home of these cheetahs based on the climate conditions. Also, the trees, temperature and weather of the park are very similar to the forests of Namibia. Apart from this, there is an ample amount of hunting and water arrangements for them in this national park. There is also a good number of chital, reindeer and other herbivorous animals that cheetahs like to hunt.

A total of 8 cheetahs are coming from Namibia, including 5 female and 3 male cheetahs. Cameras have been installed in the National Park to monitor them along with other surveillance equipment. A tracker band connected to a GPS will be fitted around the neck of these big cats.

All the preparations have been done to welcome these guests coming from Namibia to the Kuno National Park. The cheetah will once again roam on the soil of India after 75 years on September 17.

