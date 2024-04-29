New Delhi: A doctored video of home Minister Amit Shah was being circulated on social media where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

Social media erupted with outrage over the edited video. Numerous Congress leaders shared this fabricated footage on their social media accounts without verifying its authenticity.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the threats imposed by technology to the democracy of the country in the digital age amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The original video dates back to April 2023 when the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' took place in Chevella, Telangana. During the event, Amit Shah made a statement advocating for the removal of 'Muslim Reservation'. However, this statement was manipulated to create a fake video.

Amit Shah's authentic statement conveyed the BJP's intention to eliminate what they perceived as unconstitutional Muslim reservations. He emphasized that this right should be reserved for SC/ST and OBC communities in Telangana, signalling an end to Muslim reservations.

The Delhi Police have initiated a case regarding the edited video. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been summoned to Delhi for interrogation and instructed to bring his mobile phone. Revanth Reddy had initially shared the edited video on his social media but later deleted it. Additionally, notices have been issued to five individuals from Telangana. The Delhi Police are investigating the origins of the edited video, leading to the arrest of one individual from Assam.

With over 46 crore active social media users in India, the repercussions of trusting false information, such as fake videos, can be immense. During elections, the dissemination of such fabricated content poses a significant threat to democracy. Innocent individuals may alter their genuine opinions based on misleading fake news or videos.