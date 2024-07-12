DNA Exclusive: Analysing Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus And The Threat Of An Islamic State

Yesterday on DNA, we showed you disturbing images of attacks on Hindu homes and temples in Bangladesh by extremists. Today, we delve deeper into this issue. A recent incident in Dhaka targeted Hindus, part of a larger plan to turn Bangladesh into an Islamic state by 2040. This means Hindus in Bangladesh have only 15 years left. But how will this mission unfold? Who is behind it? These are questions you need answers to.

In fact, it's not just a question but the future of Hindus in Bangladesh that's at stake. The preparation to transform Bangladesh into an Islamic state has already begun. There's no place for Hindus in this vision. Currently, Bangladesh is home to 1.7 million Hindus, and extremists aim to eliminate them by 2040.

Now, radical forces in Bangladesh have started targeting Hindus. Yesterday on DNA, we showed you how a mob attacked Hindus in Miranji Colony, Dhaka, damaging temples and homes, leaving 60 Hindus injured. Today, we hear the voices of those Hindus living in fear in Bangladesh, where the situation is worsening by the day.

Seeing the plight of Bangladesh's Hindus and hearing their cries, you must understand why we say Bangladesh is on the path to becoming an Islamic state, where there will be no place for Hindus. And if you still have doubts, listen to the announcement of a Bangladeshi cleric who predicts that by 2040, only Muslims will remain in Bangladesh.

