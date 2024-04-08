DNA Exclusive: Analysing West Bengal Political Turmoil Amid Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: The state of West Bengal is witnessing political turmoil amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The recent incidents of attack on the Central investigation agencies-- NIA and ED-- and the alleged involvement of the Trinamool Congress in the matter have sparked controversy.

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the TMC's alleged connection with attacks on ED and NIA in a recent incident in the state of West Bengal.

Watch Full Episode Of Today's DNA

The incident sparked after the NIA team arrived near Bhupatinagar of East Medinipur District in West Bengal to arrest the suspects involved in a bomb blast in 2022. During this operation, the NIA team was accompanied by CRPF personnel and female constables. Local women confronted the NIA and CRPF teams with sticks and rods to prevent the arrest of the two main suspects.

On March 28, eight TMC leaders were summoned by NIA for questioning and interrogation. At that time, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP had provided a list of TMC leaders to NIA, based on which NIA was preparing to arrest these leaders. Later, on April 5, the NIA team arrived to arrest TMC leaders. However, although the NIA team was successful in making arrests, it also had to clarify its actions.

The arrested TMC leader's wife, Moni Ghosh, filed an FIR against NIA officers, stating that on the night of April 5, the NIA team attempted to forcefully enter their house in an excuse to do an investigation.

However, NIA has refuted all allegations against them. The Investigative agency team clarified that they did not engage in any unlawful activity. They said that the team had arrived in Bhupatinagar to investigate the bomb blast that occurred in 2022, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Their team conducted the operation within the boundaries of the law and did not resort to any provocative actions."