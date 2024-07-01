New Delhi: On the same day as the commencement holy Amarnath Yatra, a temple in Reasi, Jammu, was attacked, resulting in the destruction of idols of the temple. On June 29, some unknown people attacked an 11-year-old Shiva temple in Dharamadi. this incident is being taken very seriously especially due to Amarnath Yatra

The pilgrim's camps for the Amarnath Yatra have been set up in the temple where the idols have been broken. Pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra stay in this temple for the Kosarnag Yatra which is going to be held in August. Arrangements for food and drink for the travellers are also made in this temple.

Hindu organizations and local people demonstrated against this incident. People have demanded immediate action from the District Commissioner. Because of the Amarnath Yatra, this incident is being taken very seriously. The SIT has been formed to investigate this incident and 20 people have been detained so far.