New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today declared a verdict in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court has declined to provide relief to Delhi's Chief Minister in a money laundering case. The verdict comes after a plea filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest by ED.

In Today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the verdict given by the Delhi High Court against Kejriwal's arrest in the Excise Policy case.

The High Court has acknowledged the role of CM Kejriwal in the liquor scam and stated evidence compiled by the Enforcement Directorate indicates that Kejriwal conspired with other accused individuals. The court also acknowledged that Kejriwal was personally involved in formulating the liquor policy and collecting bribes.

Following the timing of Kejriwal's Arrest, the High Court stated that the arrest and remand would be conducted according to the law, not influenced by the timing of the elections. This is incorrect to say that the Enforcement Directorate deliberately arrested CM Kejriwal during the election period.

However, the court decision is extremely bad news for the AAP chief and Delhi's CM, especially when Lok Sabha Elections are knocking on the door. There is speculation that Kejriwal might challenge the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.