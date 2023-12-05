trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695762
DNA Exclusive: Analysing Devastating Effects Of Cyclone Michaung In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

In today's DNA, Zee News Anchor Shobhna Yadav analyzed the devastating impact of Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. 

Dec 05, 2023
New Delhi: Today, the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Michaung made landfall in Baptla, Andhra Pradesh. Following landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm and is expected to move northward. However, prior to reaching the coast, the cyclone significantly affected the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, bringing relentless rainfall for nearly a week.

In today's DNA, Zee News Anchor Shobhna Yadav analyzed the devastating impact of Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. Despite making landfall in Andhra Pradesh today, Tamil Nadu has been grappling with the severe effects of the cyclonic storm for the past seven days, experiencing continuous rainfall.

The prolonged rainfall in Tamil Nadu led to severe waterlogging in Chennai, the capital city. The airport runway was flooded, resulting in the closure of the airfield and the diversion of multiple flights.

Named 'Michaung' by Myanmar, which means strength and flexibility, this cyclone is the fourth storm to form in the Bay of Bengal and the sixth in the Indian Ocean in 2023. While the speed of Cyclone Michaung has slowed down, the threat persists. The impact of the storm will continue to be evident in many states. Therefore, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant.

 

