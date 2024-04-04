Advertisement
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Analysing Donald Trump's Chances Of Winning US Presidential Polls

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the chances of Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 10:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysing Donald Trump's Chances Of Winning US Presidential Polls

New Delhi: The United States of America is scheduled to hold the Presidential election this year. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to face each other in the America's political event once again on November 5, 2024.

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the chances of Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Currently, if we examine the electoral landscape in America, Trump appears to have higher prospects of reclaiming the presidency compared to Biden. This assertion stems from a recent pre-election survey conducted in the United States by the Wall Street Journal, where Trump emerged as the favoured candidate among the public.

The findings of the survey indicate that Biden is trailing behind Trump. When respondents across the surveyed seven states were asked to choose between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for the presidency, Trump secured a higher number of votes in six out of seven states, underscoring a notable preference for him over the incumbent President Biden.

Watch Full Episode Of DNA Here

The survey unveils a prevailing dissatisfaction with Biden's performance, particularly regarding his handling of the economy. This dissatisfaction appears to be driving voters to favour Trump over Biden, despite the numerous controversies surrounding Trump, including his tendency to engage in below-the-belt attacks against opponents.

Nonetheless, Trump's enduring popularity is evident in six out of seven states surveyed, dealing a significant blow to Biden's prospects.

According to the survey results, Trump leads Biden by 5 points in Arizona, 1 point in Georgia, 3 points in Michigan, 6 points in North Carolina, 4 points in Nevada, and 3 points in Pennsylvania. However, Biden maintains a slight lead over Trump by three points in Wisconsin.

Despite being one of the most controversial presidents in American history, Trump's popularity shows no signs of waning, posing a considerable challenge for Biden as he strives for reelection. Trump's apparent resurgence in the survey underscores a formidable obstacle for Biden, prompting him to intensify his election campaign efforts.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor