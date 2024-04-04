New Delhi: The United States of America is scheduled to hold the Presidential election this year. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to face each other in the America's political event once again on November 5, 2024.

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the chances of Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Currently, if we examine the electoral landscape in America, Trump appears to have higher prospects of reclaiming the presidency compared to Biden. This assertion stems from a recent pre-election survey conducted in the United States by the Wall Street Journal, where Trump emerged as the favoured candidate among the public.

The findings of the survey indicate that Biden is trailing behind Trump. When respondents across the surveyed seven states were asked to choose between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for the presidency, Trump secured a higher number of votes in six out of seven states, underscoring a notable preference for him over the incumbent President Biden.

The survey unveils a prevailing dissatisfaction with Biden's performance, particularly regarding his handling of the economy. This dissatisfaction appears to be driving voters to favour Trump over Biden, despite the numerous controversies surrounding Trump, including his tendency to engage in below-the-belt attacks against opponents.

Nonetheless, Trump's enduring popularity is evident in six out of seven states surveyed, dealing a significant blow to Biden's prospects.

According to the survey results, Trump leads Biden by 5 points in Arizona, 1 point in Georgia, 3 points in Michigan, 6 points in North Carolina, 4 points in Nevada, and 3 points in Pennsylvania. However, Biden maintains a slight lead over Trump by three points in Wisconsin.

Despite being one of the most controversial presidents in American history, Trump's popularity shows no signs of waning, posing a considerable challenge for Biden as he strives for reelection. Trump's apparent resurgence in the survey underscores a formidable obstacle for Biden, prompting him to intensify his election campaign efforts.