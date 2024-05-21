New Delhi: The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Singapore again, causing hospital beds to fill up quickly. Authorities have reintroduced mask mandates, reminiscent of the panic seen during the initial outbreaks in 2020 and subsequent waves in 2021-22. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the alarming situation of coronavirus infection in Singapore and its significance globally.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in Singapore is alarming, with health officials predicting a peak in the next two to four weeks. Two strains of the FLiRT variant, KP.1 and KP.2, have spread rapidly. The Ministry of Health reported 25,900 new cases between May 5 and May 11, a significant increase from the 13,700 cases reported the previous week. Hospital admissions have risen from 181 to 250 daily, and ICU admissions have increased from two to three patients per day.

In response, Singapore's Health Ministry is ramping up preparations for the new wave. Hospitals have been instructed to increase the number of available beds and reduce elective surgeries. People are being advised to stay home and seek treatment there when possible. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has urged individuals, especially those with serious illnesses or those aged 60 and above, to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rise in cases of the KP.1 and KP.2 variants is not limited to Singapore; the United States has also seen increases, with the KP.2 variant accounting for 28 percent and the KP.1 variant for 7.1 percent of cases. Approximately 200 cases of these variants have been reported in India. While no new restrictions have been imposed in Singapore, the rapid resurgence of the virus is a cause for concern globally.