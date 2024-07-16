DNA Exclusive: Analysing New Terror Pattern In J&K As Jammu Becomes Prime Target

Amid escalating militant attacks in Jammu, concerns are rising over a potential shift of terrorist activities from Kashmir to the region. Following the recent martyrdom of four soldiers in a clash in Doda, security forces have launched extensive search operations. It is suspected that 2 to 3 militants are hiding in the dense forests of Doda. The military has deployed helicopters to conduct thorough searches.

Since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, Jammu has increasingly become a focal point of militant activities, raising questions about whether militants have been eliminated or have simply regrouped. The police are meticulously combing through the jungles, where old caves could potentially serve as hideouts for militants.

There is substantial evidence suggesting Jammu has become a hub for militant operations post-Article 370. Statistics reveal a 71% increase in militant arrests and a 43% rise in incidents of militants fleeing after attacks in the last four years compared to the previous four years.

The targeting of Jammu by militants is not merely for survival but also for strategic reasons. Its high Hindu population, fewer security forces compared to Kashmir, and secure jungles make it an attractive alternative to Kashmir for militant activities.

In Jammu division alone, there are reports of seven active militant groups, with significant presence of foreign terrorists affiliated with outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Among these groups, Kashmir Tigers (KT), The Resistance Front (TRF), People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), and Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) are prominent.

The responsibility for attacks in Doda and Kathua is largely attributed to the Kashmir Tigers. The border-crossing Overground Workers Network in Jammu poses a significant challenge, aiding militants in crossing borders, providing shelter, and guiding them to jungles post-attacks.

