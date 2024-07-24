Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Analysing Why Maharashtra Was Overlooked In This Budget Ahead State Polls

After the Finance Minister unveiled the Union Budget's statement on Tuesday, opposition MPs from Maharashtra launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of neglecting the state's interests. The budget did not allocate additional funds tailored for the upcoming state election in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, which drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
The INDIA bloc leaders alleged that Mumbai, which pays the highest taxes, has its right taken away and given to Bihar. Uddhav Thackeray also criticized the NDA government of Maharashtra and centre.

In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analysed why Maharashtra has not been favoured this time especially with the election approaching in the state.

Watch Today's Full Episode

 

However, the government has invested in ongoing schemes in Maharashtra. As elections approach in the state this year and this a challenge for the NDA government to secure its position in the state specifically after facing a loss in the recent Lok Sabha election.

