DNA Exclusive: Analysis 'Investigative Report' of cyber attack on AIIMS

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the reasons behind the major cyber attack on India's largest hospital AIIMS.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India's premier hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Delhi (AIIMS’s) web portal’s server went down on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, due to an alleged ransomware attack, the medical institution issued fresh guidelines for manual admission as to tackle the ransomware attack. The cyber attack was aimed at bringing India's medical services to a standstill. Reportedly, the outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and appointment system, among others had been affected due to the cyber attack. However, according to fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), the admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually till the server gets restored.

The cyber attack on AIIMS is called ransomware. It is generally seen that whenever there is a ransomware attack, it is a corporate institution or a government website with sensitive information. Cyber criminals demand ransom in exchange for this information.

A cyber attack in a hospital can be done to demand a ransom in exchange for any data. However, it is believed that this cyber attack has been done by a country deliberately to affect the health services of India's largest hospital. So that there is an atmosphere of chaos in the country. 

The cyber attack at AIIMS is the biggest so far but for the last several years, there have been cyber attacks on health services not only in India but in many other countries.

