DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Alleged Anti-Modi Agenda Of Farmers' Protest 2.0

NEW DELHI: During the past agitation, certain factions associated with Khalistani ideology derailed the narrative of the farmers' protest. This time around, the objective of the protest seems more politically motivated than focused on farmers' rights. A viral video circulating on social media features a farmer leader suggesting that the protest aims to diminish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity graph. Questions arise regarding the authenticity of this video and the identity of the farmer leader making such claims. Tonight's episode of DNA aims to shed light on these aspects. The farmer leader in question is purportedly a key figure in the current farmers' agitation.

On the third day of the protest, farmers from Punjab are steadfast in their intent to besiege Delhi with their 13 demands. However, they are currently stationed at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab. Heavy police presence, barricades, and other security measures have been implemented, indicating the tense atmosphere.

The government's stance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) remains a point of contention, with no resolution reached despite multiple rounds of talks with farmers. Today, three central ministers, including Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, held discussions with farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

Today, farmers conducted a "rail roko" agitation, with reports suggesting a nationwide shutdown call for tomorrow. This led to disruptions in train services across various cities in Punjab, causing inconvenience to the public.

In a viral video featuring farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, he claims that the objective of "Farmers' Protest 2.0" is to tarnish PM Modi's image. Allegations suggest that this protest is strategically planned to dent Modi's popularity, which surged after the construction of the Ram Temple.

Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Siddhupur, hails from Faridkot, Punjab. His involvement in organizing protests dates back to 2022, where he led demonstrations involving 50 farmer organizations in Punjab.

The ongoing protest highlights a rift within the farmer community, with factions led by Rakesh Tikait and Jagjeet Singh Dallewal taking divergent approaches. The current agitation seems to be predominantly steered by Dallewal's faction under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

As the narrative surrounding the farmers' protest unfolds, tonight's episode of DNA promises to offer deeper insights into the political dynamics at play. Stay tuned to Zee News prime time show DNA to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.