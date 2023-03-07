DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Attack On Hindu Students In Pakistan's Punjab University On Holi

New Delhi: Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of food but there is no shortage of atrocities by fundamentalists against minorities. Fundamentalists in our neighbouring country have a free hand. Forced conversion of Hindu girls, invading Hindu homes and attacking them on spurious claims of Quranic desecration are all frequent in Pakistan. Hindus are now being barred from celebrating Holi in Pakistan. The incident took place at the Law College of Punjab University on Monday, when around 30 Hindu students gathered to celebrate Holi. At least 15 students from the minority Hindu community were attacked by members of a hardline Islamist student organisation Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT).

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the cowardly attack on Hindu students by members of Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) during Holi celebrations.

A video of the violent ruckus in which gunshots can be heard has gone viral. It is alleged that the Islamist Jamiat Tulba students also fired shots into the air to frighten the Hindu students who were celebrating Holi.

The predicament for the Hindu community in Pakistan is that neither the police nor the administration there listens to them. People from the Hindu community have been beaten and forced into conversion in many instances.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis: