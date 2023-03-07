topStoriesenglish2581062
NewsIndia
PUNJAB UNIVERSITY

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Attack On Hindu Students In Pakistan's Punjab University On Holi

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the cowardly attack on Hindu students by members of Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) during Holi celebrations.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Attack On Hindu Students In Pakistan's Punjab University On Holi

New Delhi: Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of food but there is no shortage of atrocities by fundamentalists against minorities. Fundamentalists in our neighbouring country have a free hand. Forced conversion of Hindu girls, invading Hindu homes and attacking them on spurious claims of Quranic desecration are all frequent in Pakistan. Hindus are now being barred from celebrating Holi in Pakistan. The incident took place at the Law College of Punjab University on Monday, when around 30 Hindu students gathered to celebrate Holi. At least 15 students from the minority Hindu community were attacked by members of a hardline Islamist student organisation Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT).

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the cowardly attack on Hindu students by members of Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) during Holi celebrations.

A video of the violent ruckus in which gunshots can be heard has gone viral. It is alleged that the Islamist Jamiat Tulba students also fired shots into the air to frighten the Hindu students who were celebrating Holi.

The predicament for the Hindu community in Pakistan is that neither the police nor the administration there listens to them. People from the Hindu community have been beaten and forced into conversion in many instances.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis:

Live Tv

Punjab UniversityLahoreHindu communitypunjab university pakistanlaw college of punjab universityhindu students at pakistanquran readingpakistan quran

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011