DNA Exclusive: Analysis of BBC's biased and colonial mindset against PM Modi, India

New Delhi: New Delhi: The first part of British Broadcast Corporation's (BBC) documentary 'The Modi Question' based on the 2002 Gujarat riots was released on Wednesday. The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. The series, which was aired by the UK's national broadcaster, sparked outrage and condemnation from prominent Indian-origin UK citizens, as well as the Indian government. Questions are being raised on the objectivity of the BBC report. In a recent session of the British Parliament, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from the BBC documentary series that criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed western media's Modiphobia and Anti-India narrative.

Prominent Indian-origin UK citizen Lord Rami Ranger condemned the series, saying that it "caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians" and insulted the democratically elected Indian Prime Minister, police, and judiciary.

Ranger took to Twitter to express his disapproval, stating, "@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians. It insults a democratically elected @PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting."

When Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain raised the issue of the controversial documentary in the British Parliament, Prime Minister Sunak stated, "The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed. Of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere, but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward."

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs has also hit out at BBC and described it as a victim of colonial mindset.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis