Voting in West Bengal has been divided into four phases, with the fifth phase set for May 20. Because violence has been a part of every phase thus far, residents are asked to be cautious. The political landscape of the state has been tarnished by the blood of party employees who were killed in between voting dates. The level of violence has prompted comparisons to Kashmir in the 1990s, which raises concerns about the political environment in West Bengal.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain analysed the culture of political violence and bloodshed during the Lok Sabha Elections in West Bengal.

The Lok Sabha elections, which will soon enter their fifth phase and involve 49 seats in eight states, are approaching. It used to be a difficult undertaking to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Election participation could even be fatal, as terrorist groups would use election boycott pamphlets to scare the public. Threats were used to force candidates to withdraw their nominations, and as little as 10%, 20%, or 30% of voters cast ballots.



Nonetheless, Jammu and Kashmir's average voter turnout in the current elections has been 60%, and there have been no reports of election-related violence. On the other hand, West Bengal has experienced four phases of voting with an average voter turnout of 79%; however, each phase has been marked by violence.

