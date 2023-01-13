DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Bihar Education Minister's remark on Ramcharitmanas

New Delhi: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav's remark on Ramcharitmanas has created a controversy. Chandrashekhar refused to withdraw his controversial statement on Ramcharitmanas today. He said that there are five to six 'Chhand' of Ramcharitmanas's Sundar Kand and Uttar Kand which are objectionable. and spreads hatred in society. The minister said that he is firm on his remarks and will not withdraw at any cost. "Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in the society. It stops Dalit, Backward Class people and women from education. It stops equality for them in society," he said.

Addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday, he claimed that the 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Manusmriti' divide the society. In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed Bihar Education Minister's remark on Ramcharitmanas and how he has twisted the context of the scripture.

The DNA analysis found that Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar picked lines in between and twisted the whole context of the story of Shri Ramcharitmanas in a way to show that it spreads caste hatred. It seems that the education minister misinterpreted the chaupai of Ramcharitmanas as per his wisdom. He did not tell about the references related to these chaupais. He did not even tell that these chaupais were a part of a conversation between two persons.

According to Indian Council for Historical Research director Dr. Om Updahyay, it is very easy to oppose any religion or scripture. All you have to do is pick up a scripture, take a line from it, and interpret it according to your own.