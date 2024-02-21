New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Bilawal Bhutto, the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has given up his ambition to become the prime minister of Pakistan and instead secured the president’s post for his father, Asif Ali Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of PPP. Bilawal has struck a deal with Nawaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), to form a coalition government in the country, ending the political uncertainty that prevailed for 12 days after the general elections.

According to the deal, Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the prime minister for the first three years, while Bilawal will be the deputy prime minister. In the last two years, Bilawal will take over as the prime minister, while Shahbaz will become the deputy prime minister. Zardari will be the president for the entire five-year term.

The coalition partners have also decided to share the key ministries among themselves, with PML-N getting the finance, foreign affairs, defence, and interior portfolios, while PPP getting the information, law, energy, and railways portfolios. The coalition will also include the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), who have won 17 and 4 seats respectively in the National Assembly.

The coalition has a comfortable majority of 150 seats in the 272-member National Assembly, while the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Imran Khan, has only 31 seats. The PTI has alleged massive rigging in the elections and has refused to accept the results. It has also announced that it will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of the new government and launch a nationwide protest.

The coalition has been welcomed by the international community, especially by the United States and China, who are the major allies and investors of Pakistan. The coalition has also expressed its willingness to improve its relations with India, Afghanistan, and other neighboring countries, and to cooperate in the fight against terrorism and extremism. However, the coalition also faces many challenges, such as the economic crisis, the energy shortage, the security situation, and the judicial activism. It remains to be seen how the coalition will overcome these hurdles and deliver on its promises to the people of Pakistan.

